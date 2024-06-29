Biden Faces Democratic Anxiety Post-Debate Against Trump

President Joe Biden took decisive action Friday to address growing Democratic concerns following his uneasy debate performance against former President Donald Trump. With party members closing ranks, any talk of replacing him on the ticket was swiftly quelled.

Biden's faltering remarks and apparent disorientation during the debate heightened worries about his capability to lead another term, given his age of 81. This created a critical juncture for both his campaign and presidency, as some Democrats and supporters began to question his viability. However, Biden responded in a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, acknowledging his performance but emphasizing his competency in office.

Despite his debates showing, Democratic leaders including former President Barack Obama and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries publicly expressed their unwavering support. Biden's campaign saw a significant financial boost, raising $14 million after the debate, indicating sustained backers' confidence. Biden's supporters were urged to remain steadfast, focusing on the stakes of the upcoming election against Trump.

