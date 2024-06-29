"Centre has not initiated any responsible step yet," says SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari

Following the paper leak controversy around the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical undergraduates and the cancellation of UGC-NET due to "lack of integrity," Samajwadi party leader Ghanshyam Tiwari said that they will keep raising the issue of NEET on behalf of the students even if the centre-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want to address the issue. "As soon as the BJP's crippled government came into power, so many things started happening. The government has lost the confidence to conduct examinations. They are constantly postponing the exams or cancelling them. The government has not taken any responsible steps up until now. Nobody has taken up the responsibility and resigned over it. It seems that the government sidelines with those who cheated the students," he said.

"It does not matter whether the centre and PM Modi want a discussion on NEET or not; it will be discussed. We will continue to raise our questions with the government on the students' behalf. The Samajwadi Party has said that the cheating of higher gravity has been severe, and we have also demanded that examinations be conducted again," said the SP leader. Notably, for the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 23 registered a criminal case over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination by the NTA and formed special teams to probe the matter.

As per the agency's FIR, certain "isolated incidents" occurred in a few states during the conduct of the NEET (UG) 2024 examination, which was held on May 5, 2024. The NEET (UG) 2024 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, 2024, at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, with over 23 lakh candidates appearing for the examination.

An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which led to widespread protests in the country. The Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols, and the functioning of the NTA. (ANI)

