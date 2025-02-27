Left Menu

CAG Report Sparks Probe into Delhi Liquor Policy Irregularities

The CAG report on Delhi's liquor policy has been referred to the PAC for investigation. The audit highlights significant irregularities under AAP's governance, leading to Rs 2,002 crore losses. The PAC is expected to deliver findings within three months, following demands for accountability during an assembly session.

Updated: 27-02-2025 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Delhi's liquor policy irregularities has been sent to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for investigation, according to assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. The committee is tasked with providing its findings in three months as concerns rise over alleged financial losses under the AAP government.

The audit, which reviewed the period from 2017 to 2021, identified significant lapses in the licensing process and regulatory oversight, leading to substantial revenue losses. Critically, the report alleges that these irregularities benefited private companies while costing the public exchequer Rs 2,002 crore.

Amid heightened tensions in the assembly, members have demanded strict measures against those implicated. Gupta confirmed the PAC's thorough probe, promising a detailed report, as the AAP government faces increasing scrutiny over its excise policy management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

