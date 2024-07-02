Left Menu

Hungarian PM Advocates for Ceasefire in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized the importance of Ukraine's peace initiatives during his visit to Kyiv. He urged President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to consider a ceasefire to accelerate peace talks. Zelenskiy is actively promoting his plan to end the war with Russia and is planning a second international summit this year.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:31 IST
Hungarian PM Advocates for Ceasefire in Ukraine
Viktor Orban
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a trip to Kyiv on Tuesday that Budapest valued Ukraine's peace initiatives, but asked President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to consider pushing for a ceasefire that could accelerate peace talks.

Zelenskiy has been promoting his vision of how to end Russia's war in Ukraine and hopes to hold a second international summit on the matter later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024