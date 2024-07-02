Hungarian PM Advocates for Ceasefire in Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized the importance of Ukraine's peace initiatives during his visit to Kyiv. He urged President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to consider a ceasefire to accelerate peace talks. Zelenskiy is actively promoting his plan to end the war with Russia and is planning a second international summit this year.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a trip to Kyiv on Tuesday that Budapest valued Ukraine's peace initiatives, but asked President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to consider pushing for a ceasefire that could accelerate peace talks.
Zelenskiy has been promoting his vision of how to end Russia's war in Ukraine and hopes to hold a second international summit on the matter later this year.
