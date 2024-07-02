Hungarian PM Advocates for Ceasefire in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a trip to Kyiv on Tuesday that Budapest valued Ukraine's peace initiatives, but asked President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to consider pushing for a ceasefire that could accelerate peace talks.

Zelenskiy has been promoting his vision of how to end Russia's war in Ukraine and hopes to hold a second international summit on the matter later this year.

