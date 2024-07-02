Modi Lauds Third Term as Testament to Governance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the people's decision to elect his government for a third consecutive term, citing their trust and the government's dedication over the past decade. He emphasized efforts in poverty alleviation, anti-corruption measures, and the public's endorsement of his administration's performance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday celebrated his government's third consecutive term in office, attributing the victory to the trust and confidence the people have in his administration's dedication over the past decade.
Speaking during a debate on the President's address to both houses of Parliament, Modi underscored the consistent efforts made towards poverty alleviation, stating that '25 crore people were pulled out of poverty in 10 years.' He also highlighted the government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption as a key factor in gaining public approval.
Despite opposition protests and accusations of spreading falsehoods, Modi affirmed that the electorate's massive support speaks volumes about their satisfaction with the government's track record.
