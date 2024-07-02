Left Menu

Modi Lauds Third Term as Testament to Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the people's decision to elect his government for a third consecutive term, citing their trust and the government's dedication over the past decade. He emphasized efforts in poverty alleviation, anti-corruption measures, and the public's endorsement of his administration's performance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:50 IST
Modi Lauds Third Term as Testament to Governance
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday celebrated his government's third consecutive term in office, attributing the victory to the trust and confidence the people have in his administration's dedication over the past decade.

Speaking during a debate on the President's address to both houses of Parliament, Modi underscored the consistent efforts made towards poverty alleviation, stating that '25 crore people were pulled out of poverty in 10 years.' He also highlighted the government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption as a key factor in gaining public approval.

Despite opposition protests and accusations of spreading falsehoods, Modi affirmed that the electorate's massive support speaks volumes about their satisfaction with the government's track record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024