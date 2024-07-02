Unopposed Win for BJP's Bahoran Lal Maurya in UP Legislative Council Bypoll
BJP's Bahoran Lal Maurya will be elected unopposed in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council bypoll. Filing his nomination in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maurya received no opposition candidate from SP. The bypoll follows SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya's resignation. The election is scheduled for July 12.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:41 IST
BJP's MLC candidate, Bahoran Lal Maurya, is poised for an unopposed victory in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council bypoll.
Maurya, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior party members, submitted his nomination on Tuesday, with no opposition from the Samajwadi Party.
The bypoll, set for July 12, was triggered by the resignation of SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
