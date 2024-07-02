Unopposed Win for BJP's Bahoran Lal Maurya in UP Legislative Council Bypoll

BJP's MLC candidate, Bahoran Lal Maurya, is poised for an unopposed victory in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council bypoll.

Maurya, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior party members, submitted his nomination on Tuesday, with no opposition from the Samajwadi Party.

The bypoll, set for July 12, was triggered by the resignation of SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya.

