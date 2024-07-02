Left Menu

Telugu Titans: Reddy and Naidu to Tackle Bifurcation Blues

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are set to meet on July 6 to discuss unresolved issues from the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Their face-to-face meeting aims to foster mutual cooperation and address lingering bifurcation-related matters.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:55 IST
Telugu Titans: Reddy and Naidu to Tackle Bifurcation Blues
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended a warm invitation to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, N Chandrababu Naidu, for a 'tete-e-tete' on July 6, aimed at resolving pending bifurcation issues.

Reddy, in a letter addressed to Naidu, emphasized the necessity of an in-person meeting to address the considerations of the Bifurcation Act effectively. 'It is indeed an imperative need to resolve all pending issues of the Bifurcation Act. An in-person meeting is necessary to help us build a strong foundation for mutual cooperation, exchange of ideas, and enable us to better serve our respective people,' he stated.

Naidu's proposal for a face-to-face meeting comes after a decade of unresolved bifurcation-related matters and lingering disputes over assets and power bill dues since the division of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The meeting underscores the urgency for collaborative efforts between the Telugu-speaking states to ensure sustained progress and prosperity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024