Telugu Titans: Reddy and Naidu to Tackle Bifurcation Blues

In a significant political development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended a warm invitation to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, N Chandrababu Naidu, for a 'tete-e-tete' on July 6, aimed at resolving pending bifurcation issues.

Reddy, in a letter addressed to Naidu, emphasized the necessity of an in-person meeting to address the considerations of the Bifurcation Act effectively. 'It is indeed an imperative need to resolve all pending issues of the Bifurcation Act. An in-person meeting is necessary to help us build a strong foundation for mutual cooperation, exchange of ideas, and enable us to better serve our respective people,' he stated.

Naidu's proposal for a face-to-face meeting comes after a decade of unresolved bifurcation-related matters and lingering disputes over assets and power bill dues since the division of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The meeting underscores the urgency for collaborative efforts between the Telugu-speaking states to ensure sustained progress and prosperity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)