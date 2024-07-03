BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Misleading Speech in Lok Sabha

A day after the BJP moved a notice against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha over alleged inaccuracies in his speech, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that any member attempting to mislead the House will face consequences, highlighting that the 'rules will get them.'

Referring to a notice submitted by BJP member Bansuri Swaraj urging the Speaker to address the inaccuracies in Gandhi's speech on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Rijiju remarked, 'When the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha kept on lying on many things, including facts and figures, a notice was put to the Speaker and we have requested the Speaker to take appropriate action. We are waiting for the action.'

He further stressed that rules apply uniformly to everyone, reiterating, 'Nobody can expect to escape. There is no special privilege for anyone just because he comes from a privileged family. If anybody wants to misuse the position in the House to mislead the House, he will not easily get away. Rule will get them.'

Following Gandhi's speech on Monday, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rijiju accused the Congress leader of making 'untruthful' claims on several issues, including the Agnipath scheme and compensation paid to locals in Ayodhya. Under Direction 115 of the Speaker, a member wishing to point out inaccuracies in another's statements can write to the Speaker, supported by evidence, to address the issue.

