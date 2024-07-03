Hemant Soren Poised to Lead Jharkhand Again After Champai Soren's Resignation

In a significant political development, Jharkhand's Chief Minister Champai Soren resigned from his position on Wednesday. Following his resignation, JMM leader Hemant Soren staked his claim to form the next government.

Earlier in the day, leaders and MLAs of the ruling coalition convened at Champai Soren's residence and unanimously elected Hemant Soren as the JMM legislature party leader. 'I have resigned as per the decision of the JMM-led alliance. Our alliance is strong,' Champai Soren said after his visit to Raj Bhavan.

Hemant Soren, who previously served as the Chief Minister and was recently released on bail in a money laundering case, is poised to become Jharkhand's CM for the third time. The coalition's delegation, including various senior party members, met with the governor to complete the formalities. 'All formalities to form the government are complete,' Hemant Soren confirmed to the media, hinting at an imminent swearing-in ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)