Hemant Soren Poised to Lead Jharkhand Again After Champai Soren's Resignation
Champai Soren resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister, and Hemant Soren is set to form the government. Hemant Soren was previously jailed but released on bail, and he will be Jharkhand's CM for the third time. The ruling coalition has unanimously chosen Hemant Soren to lead the state again.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Jharkhand's Chief Minister Champai Soren resigned from his position on Wednesday. Following his resignation, JMM leader Hemant Soren staked his claim to form the next government.
Earlier in the day, leaders and MLAs of the ruling coalition convened at Champai Soren's residence and unanimously elected Hemant Soren as the JMM legislature party leader. 'I have resigned as per the decision of the JMM-led alliance. Our alliance is strong,' Champai Soren said after his visit to Raj Bhavan.
Hemant Soren, who previously served as the Chief Minister and was recently released on bail in a money laundering case, is poised to become Jharkhand's CM for the third time. The coalition's delegation, including various senior party members, met with the governor to complete the formalities. 'All formalities to form the government are complete,' Hemant Soren confirmed to the media, hinting at an imminent swearing-in ceremony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
I am not secure with current Kolkata Police contingent deployed in Raj Bhavan: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to PTI.
Informed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that I am insecure with Kolkata Police in Raj Bhavan, but there was no action: Governor Bose.
Unity or Conflict? South Africa's Coalition Government Challenges Deep-Rooted Racial Tensions
Mumbai Congress Leaders Demand Leadership Change
Suvendu Adhikari Questions Use of Section 144 at Raj Bhavan