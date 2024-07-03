Left Menu

Labour Leader Keir Starmer Condemns Tory Claims as Voter Suppression

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has criticized the Conservative Party's predictions of a Labour victory in the upcoming election, calling it 'voter suppression'. Tory minister Mel Stride's comments suggested a Labour landslide, which Starmer believes is intended to discourage voter turnout. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has downplayed these remarks.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:47 IST
Labour Leader Keir Starmer Condemns Tory Claims as Voter Suppression
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has sharply criticized the Conservative Party's claims of an impending Labour victory, describing them as a form of 'voter suppression'.

The controversy arose after Tory cabinet minister Mel Stride projected a significant Labour win in the upcoming election, a sentiment echoed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Stride's remarks suggested that Labour could achieve a majority surpassing historic records.

Speaking on BBC Radio and at a campaign event, Starmer condemned the comments, arguing they aimed to dissuade voters from participating. He emphasized the importance of voter turnout, arguing that change is achieved through active voting. Meanwhile, Sunak has attempted to mitigate Stride's statements, emphasizing his commitment to securing every possible vote ahead of the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024