Labour Leader Keir Starmer Condemns Tory Claims as Voter Suppression

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has sharply criticized the Conservative Party's claims of an impending Labour victory, describing them as a form of 'voter suppression'.

The controversy arose after Tory cabinet minister Mel Stride projected a significant Labour win in the upcoming election, a sentiment echoed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Stride's remarks suggested that Labour could achieve a majority surpassing historic records.

Speaking on BBC Radio and at a campaign event, Starmer condemned the comments, arguing they aimed to dissuade voters from participating. He emphasized the importance of voter turnout, arguing that change is achieved through active voting. Meanwhile, Sunak has attempted to mitigate Stride's statements, emphasizing his commitment to securing every possible vote ahead of the election.

