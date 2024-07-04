Left Menu

Jaishankar and Wang Yi Commit to Resolve Border Issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed to intensify efforts to resolve the border issues in eastern Ladakh during talks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. They emphasized the importance of respecting the Line of Actual Control and mutual sensitivity to enhance bilateral ties.

PTI | Astana | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:47 IST
S Jaishankar

In a pivotal meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to address the lingering border issues in eastern Ladakh.

During the talks, Jaishankar underscored the critical need for respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to ensure peace and stability in the border areas. He reiterated that mutual respect, sensitivity, and interest are fundamental to the bilateral relationship between India and China.

Jaishankar's engagement with Wang Yi comes at a crucial juncture, as the border row in eastern Ladakh marks its fifth year. Both leaders expressed a commitment to resolving the issues early and improving ties, which Jaishankar also highlighted on social media platform 'X'.

