Politicking with Promises: Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme

The Maharashtra government's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme for women, announced just months before the assembly elections, has come under scrutiny. NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule termed it a mere "jumla" (gimmick) despite acknowledging its potential benefits.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', announced in the recent budget, promises Rs 1,500 a month to eligible women. However, Sule pointed out the program's extensive conditions, questioning its timing as the polls approach.

Sule also addressed corruption allegations against her cousin, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, urging those in power to respond. She emphasized that election strategies often rely on public funds and loans, urging a reflection on these practices' long-term costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)