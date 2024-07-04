Left Menu

Politicking with Promises: Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme

The Maharashtra government's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, providing Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women, has been criticized by NCP's Supriya Sule as a pre-election gimmick. While the scheme aims to aid women amidst unemployment and inflation, its timing and conditions have raised concerns about its genuine intent.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:35 IST
Politicking with Promises: Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme for women, announced just months before the assembly elections, has come under scrutiny. NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule termed it a mere "jumla" (gimmick) despite acknowledging its potential benefits.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', announced in the recent budget, promises Rs 1,500 a month to eligible women. However, Sule pointed out the program's extensive conditions, questioning its timing as the polls approach.

Sule also addressed corruption allegations against her cousin, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, urging those in power to respond. She emphasized that election strategies often rely on public funds and loans, urging a reflection on these practices' long-term costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024