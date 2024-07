Tipra Motha Supremo Seeks Support for Tripura Tribes in Delhi

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Thursday met Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram in New Delhi, seeking additional funds for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

He announced on Facebook that he, along with Mr. C K Jamatia and Tripura East MP Kriti Devi Debbarman, had discussions with Oram.

Debbarma expressed concerns about Tripura's declining indigenous populace and pressed for financial empowerment of the TTAADC. During his Delhi visit, Debbarma also met DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, highlighting the issues faced by indigenous tribes and proposing developmental initiatives.

He indicated that social impact assessments and audits for projects should be conducted while sharing potential opportunities within TTAADC areas with Chaudhary, who assured his support.

