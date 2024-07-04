Congress and AAP: No Alliance for Haryana and Delhi Assembly Polls

Jairam Ramesh, a senior leader in the Congress party, announced on Thursday that the prospects of forming an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana and Delhi appear slim.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Ramesh clarified that the strategy of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will differ based on the unique political landscape of each state. While the alliance will come together for elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, it won't follow a uniform formula everywhere.

For instance, the INDIA bloc will not seek to contest the Punjab or Delhi assembly elections collectively due to varying local dynamics. Instead, regions like Maharashtra will see the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SCP) working together, while alliances in other states will be determined by mutual agreements among local party leaderships.

