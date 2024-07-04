Left Menu

India's Commitment to Climate Resilience and Connectivity at SCO Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's efforts to reduce emissions and foster robust connectivity at the SCO Summit. Representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar emphasized achieving Net Zero by 2070, transitioning to alternate fuels, and adopting AI for societal welfare within the SCO framework.

PTI | Astana | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:35 IST
During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kazakhstan, India voiced a robust commitment to combating climate change and bolstering connectivity. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, highlighting India's efforts to cut emissions and build resilient infrastructure.

Jaishankar underscored India's ambitious climate goals, which include reaching Net Zero by 2070 and reducing emissions intensity by 45% by 2030. He also noted the country's push towards alternate fuels and electric vehicles.

In addition to climate initiatives, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of robust connectivity for economic development. He highlighted India's efforts to work within the SCO framework on a Roadmap for AI cooperation, stressing the need for respecting sovereignty and fostering non-discriminatory trade rights.

