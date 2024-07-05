Left Menu

Rishi Sunak Resigns After Crushing Defeat, Paving Way for Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak announced his resignation as UK Prime Minister after a significant defeat to Keir Starmer's Labour Party. His tenure ends 14 years of Conservative rule marked by division and economic challenges. Sunak acknowledged the public's desire for change and praised the orderly power transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:17 IST
Rishi Sunak announced on Friday his resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party following a substantial defeat to Keir Starmer's Labour Party. He leaves with an apology, homage to Britain, and a plea to uphold 'kindness, decency, and tolerance'. This marks the end of 14 years of Conservative governance, a period characterized by division, political instability, and economic strain. Sunak transfers control of the world's sixth-largest economy to the centre-left Labour Party.

'I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change, and yours is the only judgment that matters,' Sunak remarked in a speech outside Downing Street. He took full responsibility for the loss, expressing his understanding of public anger and disappointment.

Despite their differences, Sunak showed respect for Starmer, calling him a 'decent public-spirited man.' His tone contrasted sharply with his aggressive campaign tactics, where he warned of potential economic downturns and security threats under Starmer. Sunak's 20-month tenure was marred by high inflation and a tarnished Conservative reputation left by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. He called an early election, hoping for economic improvements, but ultimately delivered the worst result in party history. Sunak emphasized the need for the Conservative Party to rebuild and carry out its opposition role professionally.

