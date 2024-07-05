Keir Starmer Promises Political Reset in First Address as Prime Minister

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for Britain to undergo a wider reset and rediscover its identity, marking his first official words outside 10 Downing Street. Starmer pledged to restore trust in politics and serve all voters, emphasizing the need for moderate politics.

Upon accepting the King's invitation to form a government, Starmer addressed a crowd of cheering aides and supporters in Downing Street. He spoke about the importance of navigating the challenges of history, highlighting the nation's strength in finding a path to calmer waters.

Starmer committed to a government driven by stability and moderation, promising daily efforts to rebuild public trust. He assured that his government would be unburdened by doctrine and focused solely on serving the public's interest. 'You have given us a clear mandate,' he said, 'and we will use it to deliver change.'