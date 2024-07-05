Iran Faces Crucial Run-Off Presidential Election Amid Public Discontent
Iranians voted on Friday in a run-off presidential election marked by low voter turnout and regional tensions. The election pits moderate Masoud Pezeshkian against hardliner Saeed Jalili. Amid public discontent and economic hardship, the outcome is unlikely to significantly alter Iran's policies but will impact its political tone and succession planning.
On Friday, Iranians participated in a run-off presidential election, a significant event occurring amidst widespread voter apathy and escalating regional tensions. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time, with voting expected to proceed until late evening. Final results are anticipated by Saturday.
The election comes in the wake of a June 28 ballot with historically low turnout. Over 60% of the electorate abstained from voting, signaling a potential erosion of confidence in the Islamic Republic. The presidential race is primarily between moderate Masoud Pezeshkian and hardline former negotiator Saeed Jalili.
Despite expectations of minimal policy change, the elected president will play a key role in selecting a successor to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Public dissatisfaction over economic issues and social freedoms remains high, with many citizens skeptical of the candidates' promises for economic revival.
