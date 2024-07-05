Lalu Prasad Predicts Modi Government's Fall Within a Month
RJD president Lalu Prasad predicted the Modi government's fall within a month, a claim the BJP dismissed as hallucinations. He made the remark while celebrating 28 years of his party. Union Minister Nityanand Rai refuted the claim, affirming faith in Modi's leadership amidst ongoing political dynamics.
- Country:
- India
RJD president Lalu Prasad has stirred up political discourse by predicting the fall of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre within a month. His remarks, made during an event marking 28 years of his party's formation, were quickly dismissed by the BJP.
Prasad, who spoke briefly and was accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav, described the Modi government as 'weak' and urged party workers to ready themselves for an imminent political shift. He highlighted RJD's growing strength in recent Lok Sabha elections as a sign of potential change.
Union Minister Nityanand Rai, a former Bihar BJP president, countered Prasad's statements by labeling them as 'hallucinations,' reaffirming the public's confidence in Modi's leadership. The political landscape remains charged as both RJD and NDA insiders continue to navigate these contentious predictions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lalu Prasad
- Modi government
- BJP
- RJD
- politics
- India
- NDA
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Nityanand Rai
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
US-India Strategic Partnership Soars as Modi Begins Third Term
Vatican Financial Scandal: Human Rights Complaint Filed Against Pope Francis
India's Economic Growth: Speedy, But Unequal
"Have got few more grey hairs...": Indian coach Muzumdar after four-run win over South Africa
"They are not a team to be taken lightly": Indian coach Dravid not taking Afghanistan lightly in T20 WC Super 8