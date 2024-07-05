Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Predicts Modi Government's Fall Within a Month

RJD president Lalu Prasad predicted the Modi government's fall within a month, a claim the BJP dismissed as hallucinations. He made the remark while celebrating 28 years of his party. Union Minister Nityanand Rai refuted the claim, affirming faith in Modi's leadership amidst ongoing political dynamics.

Updated: 05-07-2024 18:25 IST
Lalu Prasad Predicts Modi Government's Fall Within a Month
RJD president Lalu Prasad has stirred up political discourse by predicting the fall of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre within a month. His remarks, made during an event marking 28 years of his party's formation, were quickly dismissed by the BJP.

Prasad, who spoke briefly and was accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav, described the Modi government as 'weak' and urged party workers to ready themselves for an imminent political shift. He highlighted RJD's growing strength in recent Lok Sabha elections as a sign of potential change.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai, a former Bihar BJP president, countered Prasad's statements by labeling them as 'hallucinations,' reaffirming the public's confidence in Modi's leadership. The political landscape remains charged as both RJD and NDA insiders continue to navigate these contentious predictions.

