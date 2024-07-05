Left Menu

Orban's Controversial Moscow Visit Sparks EU Backlash

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine has drawn criticism from European Union leaders who warned against appeasing Russia. Orban, who has close ties with Putin, claimed his actions were based on seeking peace outside the EU's official mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:18 IST
Viktor Orban

In a move that has stirred significant controversy within the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday to discuss peace in Ukraine. The visit has drawn severe backlash from other EU leaders who warned against appeasing Moscow, insisting such actions do not represent the EU.

This diplomatic trip comes shortly after Hungary assumed the six-month rotating presidency of the EU. Among his first actions, Orban formed the 'Patriots for Europe' alliance with right-wing nationalists and visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv. His recent 'peace mission' to Moscow, just days before a NATO summit on further military aid to Ukraine, has sparked further debate.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that only unity within the 27-nation bloc would bring lasting peace. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials criticized Orban's visit, stating it was not coordinated with Kyiv and undermined their 10-point peace plan. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda echoed these sentiments, stressing that Orban's actions were against EU interests and solidarity.

