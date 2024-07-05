Keir Starmer Vows to Rebuild Britain After Labour's Landslide Victory
Keir Starmer has become the UK's new prime minister following a decisive Labour Party victory. The Labour Party secured 412 seats, while the Conservatives suffered a historic defeat. Starmer pledged to rebuild Britain and restore public trust, highlighting a government focused on service and national renewal.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Keir Starmer became the UK's new prime minister on Friday, vowing to rebuild Britain after Labour Party's landslide victory. The party secured 412 seats, up 211 from the 2019 election, while the Conservatives faced their worst defeat, winning only 121 seats.
Starmer, assuming office as the 58th prime minister, emphasized the 'urgent' work ahead and pledged to bridge the gap between public service and political promises. He assured that his government would serve all citizens with respect and commitment.
In his speech, he acknowledged the historic significance of Rishi Sunak's tenure as the first British Asian prime minister and thanked him for his dedication. The transition of power is expected to proceed smoothly.
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak's Conservatives Rocked by Betting Scandal Allegations
India saw unstable governments in last century, saw 5 general elections in 10 years: PM Narendra Modi in Srinagar.
Rishi Sunak Vows to Crack Down on Election Betting Scandal
Rishi Sunak Stands Firm: Tackling Racial Slurs Amid Political Tensions
Rishi Sunak's Uncertain Political Journey: Missteps Amid Leadership