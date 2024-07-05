Nigel Farage's Tumultuous Victory: Hecklers Storm Speech Post-Election Win

Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform UK Party, experienced a tumultuous start as a Westminster lawmaker when hecklers interrupted his post-election speech. After securing several parliamentary seats, Farage faced public outcry accusing him of harboring racism within his party.

During an event in London, Farage, who won the coastal constituency of Clacton, was disrupted at least six times by hecklers labeling him a fraud. The election period saw Farage's party embroiled in a racism controversy, which he dismissed as against his stance.

Farage criticized the current electoral system, which awarded his party only 4 seats despite winning 14% of the vote, calling for a more proportional representation. Labour, led by Keir Starmer, secured a sweeping victory with 412 seats.