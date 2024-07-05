Keir Starmer Forms Historic Cabinet Appointments

In a landmark political shift, Britain's newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer commenced assembling his ministerial team following a resounding victory for the Labour Party.

Rachel Reeves has made history by becoming the country's first female finance minister, while Angela Rayner has been appointed as deputy PM. Key figures like David Lammy and John Healey have been assigned critical roles, with Lammy taking on foreign affairs and Healey helming defense, especially crucial amid global conflicts involving Ukraine and Gaza.

Starmer's appointments, including experienced politicians like Yvette Cooper as home secretary, signal his commitment to political stability and rebuilding a country that has seen significant ministerial turnover and five prime ministers in 14 years of Conservative rule.