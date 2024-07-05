Left Menu

Keir Starmer Forms Historic Cabinet Appointments

Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer started forming his ministerial team after a landmark victory for the Labour Party, appointing Rachel Reeves as the first female finance minister and Angela Rayner as deputy PM. David Lammy and John Healey take on pivotal roles during global conflicts to ensure political stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:19 IST
Keir Starmer Forms Historic Cabinet Appointments
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a landmark political shift, Britain's newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer commenced assembling his ministerial team following a resounding victory for the Labour Party.

Rachel Reeves has made history by becoming the country's first female finance minister, while Angela Rayner has been appointed as deputy PM. Key figures like David Lammy and John Healey have been assigned critical roles, with Lammy taking on foreign affairs and Healey helming defense, especially crucial amid global conflicts involving Ukraine and Gaza.

Starmer's appointments, including experienced politicians like Yvette Cooper as home secretary, signal his commitment to political stability and rebuilding a country that has seen significant ministerial turnover and five prime ministers in 14 years of Conservative rule.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024