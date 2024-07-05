Left Menu

Historic Milestone: Uma Kumaran Becomes First Tamil Woman in UK Parliament

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Uma Kumaran on becoming the first Tamil woman and first-ever Member of Parliament for Stratford and Bow constituency in the UK Parliament. Stalin praised her achievement on social media, expressing that she brings great pride to the Tamil community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin made headlines on Friday as he congratulated Uma Kumaran for earning a historic milestone. Kumaran has become the first-ever Member of Parliament for the Stratford and Bow constituency and notably, the first Tamil woman to join the UK Parliament.

In a heartfelt post on the social media platform X, Stalin lauded Kumaran's achievement, saying, 'You bring great pride to the Tamil community.' The congratulatory message has resonated widely, garnering attention from both local and international communities.

Kumaran's remarkable accomplishment has not only carved a significant place for her in political history but also brought immense pride and recognition to the Tamil community globally.

