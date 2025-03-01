Left Menu

Celebrating M K Stalin's Journey: A Milestone Birthday Amid Tributes

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin celebrated his 72nd birthday, with greetings from PM Narendra Modi and Governor RN Ravi. Following party tradition, Stalin honored party icons C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and inaugurated admissions at Royappettai government school, marking the special day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-03-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 09:50 IST
Tamil Nadu's political landscape witnessed a significant moment as Chief Minister M K Stalin celebrated his 72nd birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his well wishes, hoping for a long and healthy life for the leader.

In a mark of respect and tradition, Stalin paid homage to revered party figures C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at their samadhis. The birthday celebration was not just about personal milestones but also about reflecting on the political journey intertwined with these monumental figures.

The day was also highlighted by the inauguration of admissions at the Royappettai government school, signifying Stalin's commitment to education on his special day. Governor RN Ravi also conveyed his greetings in Tamil, emphasizing the cultural coherence in celebrating a leader's journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

