Keir Starmer Names David Lammy as Foreign Secretary Post Election Win

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday announced David Lammy as his foreign secretary, initiating the formation of a Labour Party government after winning the general election.

The 51-year-old Labour politician and lawyer, an advocate of robust bilateral relations with India, mentioned visiting New Delhi if his party is elected on July 4.

"Many Diwalis have come and gone without a trade deal and too many businesses have been left waiting,'' Lammy said, referring to the missed 2022 deadline for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) set by former prime minister Boris Johnson.

''My message to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal is that Labour is ready to go. Let's finally get our free trade deal done and move on," he added, stating plans to visit Delhi by the end of July if elected.

Lammy described India as a "priority" and an economic, technological, and cultural "superpower", setting the tone for his expected tenure in a Labour-led Cabinet as foreign secretary.

"With Labour, the days of Boris Johnson reciting that old verse from Rudyard Kipling in Asia are over. If I recite a poem in India, it will be Tagore...because with a superpower like India, the areas of cooperation and learning are limitless," he expressed.

From a broader foreign policy angle, Lammy emphasized a "free and open Indo-Pacific" partnership with India.

"We support a rules-based order and oppose those attempting to redraw borders by force, like [Russian President] Mr Putin in Europe, and those in Asia imposing their will on neighbors," he stated.

"Europe and Asia are interconnected. In this challenging environment, Britain aims to enhance its security partnership with India, spanning from military to maritime security, cyber to critical and emerging technologies, defense and industrial cooperation to supply chain security," Lammy concluded. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar promptly congratulated Lammy on his appointment.

"Congratulations to @DavidLammy on being appointed Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom. Look forward to continuing our engagement and strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar wrote on X.