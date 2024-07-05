Left Menu

Darren Jones Appointed as Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Darren Jones has been named the new Chief Secretary to the Treasury, according to a post by Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office on X. This key role involves overseeing governmental departmental spending within the finance ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 23:34 IST
Darren Jones Appointed as Chief Secretary to the Treasury

In a significant appointment, Darren Jones has been named as the new Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office announced on the social media platform X.

This prestigious role is among the highest-ranking positions within the finance ministry and entails the crucial task of organizing government departmental spending.

Jones' appointment is expected to bring new direction and oversight to the financial operations of various government departments.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024