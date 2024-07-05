Darren Jones Appointed as Chief Secretary to the Treasury
Darren Jones has been named the new Chief Secretary to the Treasury, according to a post by Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office on X. This key role involves overseeing governmental departmental spending within the finance ministry.
This prestigious role is among the highest-ranking positions within the finance ministry and entails the crucial task of organizing government departmental spending.
Jones' appointment is expected to bring new direction and oversight to the financial operations of various government departments.
