Masoud Pezeshkian Leads in Iran's Run-off Presidential Election
Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian is leading in preliminary results of Iran's run-off presidential election, with 1.263 million votes counted. His hardline opponent, Saeed Jalili, has secured 1.244 million votes from a total of 2.547 million votes, according to the interior ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2024 04:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 04:48 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has taken the lead in the initial results of Iran's run-off presidential election, the interior ministry announced on Saturday.
From the 2.547 million votes counted so far, Pezeshkian has garnered 1.263 million votes. Meanwhile, his hardline opponent, Saeed Jalili, has obtained 1.244 million votes, according to the ministry.
