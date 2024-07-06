Left Menu

Moderate Hope: Masoud Pezeshkian Leads Run-Off Presidential Vote in Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian, a low-profile moderate, is leading the run-off presidential vote in Iran, ahead of his hardline rival Saeed Jalili. The election has higher turnout compared to past ballots, but skepticism remains about Pezeshkian’s ability to bring significant changes. The vote comes amidst rising Middle East tensions and economic hardships in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 06:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 06:16 IST
Masoud Pezeshkian, the low-profile moderate who has vowed to open Iran to the world and deliver sought-after freedoms, is ahead in the run-off presidential vote, according to an Iranian source. Pezeshkian leads his hardline rival Saeed Jalili by around three million votes, following early indicators from the interior ministry predicting his lead.

Earlier tallies showed Pezeshkian in front amidst a turnout estimated at 50%, surpassing the historically low turnout of the previous round. Supporters of Pezeshkian celebrated his lead by dancing and honking car horns across several cities, particularly in his hometown, Urmia, where locals distributed sweets.

The election, while unlikely to alter core policies of the Islamic Republic, places Pezeshkian in a significant role to influence Iran's domestic and foreign policy tones, potentially easing tensions and fostering social liberalization, despite widespread skepticism towards the fulfillment of his campaign promises.

