Defiant Biden Rejects Calls to Drop Out Amid Health Concerns

U.S. President Joe Biden has dismissed calls for a cognitive test and insists he remains the best candidate to face Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race. During a 22-minute ABC News interview, Biden attributed his shaky debate performance to exhaustion and a cold, vigorously defending his mental fitness.

Biden refuted suggestions from some Democrats and critics that he should step aside, arguing that daily White House responsibilities serve as his cognitive test. The president also responded to persistent polling data and internal party calls for a new candidate, doubling down on his commitment to run and win again.

While acknowledging his subpar debate performance, Biden emphasized supporters rallying behind him and dismissed attempts within his party to push him out. Amid speculations about his health and leadership, Biden remains resolute, declaring his readiness to lead the nation through another term.