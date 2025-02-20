End of an Era: Hong Kong's Democratic Party on the Brink of Dissolution

Hong Kong's Democratic Party declared on Thursday its intention to start preparations to disband, following a meeting of its leadership amid a prolonged national security crackdown in the China-ruled city.

Established in 1994, ahead of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997, the Democratic Party emerged as the main opposition force, drawing significant public support in city-wide elections. Party Chairman Lo Kin-hei stated that a formal resolution is still needed, requiring a 75% majority vote for dissolution by members present.

Amid growing political pressure, Lo noted the decision was made after careful consideration of the challenging political landscape. While Hong Kong authorities have invoked security laws to detain democrats and close societal groups, the Democratic Party maintains sound finances and could persist if necessary.

