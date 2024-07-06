Left Menu

Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Runoff Presidential Election

Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran's presidential runoff election by promising outreach to the West and easing headscarf laws. Despite his moderate position, he faces challenges from hard-liners, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and Western concerns over uranium enrichment. Pezeshkian secured 16.3 million votes, defeating Saeed Jalili.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 08:53 IST
Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian emerged victorious in Iran's runoff presidential election on Saturday, defeating hard-liner Saeed Jalili.

Pezeshkian's campaign focused on bridging relations with the West and loosening the enforcement of the country's mandatory headscarf law, following a period marked by sanctions and protests.

With 16.3 million votes to Jalili's 13.5 million, Pezeshkian won the election, but his moderate promises will face significant obstacles from Iran's hard-line political environment, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, and Western concerns regarding Iran's uranium enrichment activities.

