Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Runoff Presidential Election

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian emerged victorious in Iran's runoff presidential election on Saturday, defeating hard-liner Saeed Jalili.

Pezeshkian's campaign focused on bridging relations with the West and loosening the enforcement of the country's mandatory headscarf law, following a period marked by sanctions and protests.

With 16.3 million votes to Jalili's 13.5 million, Pezeshkian won the election, but his moderate promises will face significant obstacles from Iran's hard-line political environment, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, and Western concerns regarding Iran's uranium enrichment activities.

