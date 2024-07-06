Left Menu

Tripura CM Advocates for 'One Nation One Election' to Accelerate Development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the necessity of adopting the 'one nation one election' model to prevent disruption of development activities due to frequent elections. He highlighted the impact of the election model code of conduct on governmental operations and stressed the importance of digitization in administrative processes.

Manik Saha
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday asserted that 'one nation one election' is the need of the hour as the model code of conduct imposed for various polls has been affecting the pace of development activities. After the Lok Sabha elections, the state is set to witness polls for three-tier panchayat, autonomous council, and civic bodies, he said.

''Development works get stalled for several months as elections are held in a cycle. The 'one nation one election' model is the need of the hour,'' Saha said at a government programme here. A high-level panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind had, in March, submitted its report on 'one nation, one election' to President Droupadi Murmu.

It recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days. During the programme, the chief minister urged government officials to complete their assigned work in the stipulated time. Saha said the government has already introduced e-Bidhansabha (Assembly) and e-cabinet as part of the digitisation of administrative work.

"Now, the officials don't need to carry files as work is being done by using the e-cabinet facilities. It ensures transparency and effectiveness,'' he added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

