Left Menu

Starmer Ends Conservative's Controversial Rwanda Deportation Plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the termination of the Conservative policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda. The scheme faced numerous challenges and never deported anyone, despite costing millions. The decision comes soon after Starmer's Labour Party won a landslide victory, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:06 IST
Starmer Ends Conservative's Controversial Rwanda Deportation Plan
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Saturday that he is scrapping a contentious Conservative policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

"The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started," Starmer stated during his first news conference. "It's never acted as a deterrent. Almost the opposite." The decision was one of Starmer's first acts in office and was widely expected, as he had pledged during his campaign to drop the costly and ineffective plan.

Starmer announced the policy change after holding his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing St., following his Labour Party's overwhelming victory that ended 14 years of Conservative governance.

The Rwanda plan was one of the key policies of former Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aimed at discouraging migrants from making perilous crossings of the English Channel. However, the plan faced numerous challenges regarding human rights issues and failed to deport a single person despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars.

Suella Braverman, a Conservative immigration hardliner and potential contender to replace Sunak, criticized Starmer's move. "Years of hard work, acts of Parliament, millions of pounds been spent on a scheme which had it been delivered properly would have worked," she remarked before Starmer's official announcement.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024