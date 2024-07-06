Left Menu

Biden Stands Firm Against Internal Democratic Calls to Step Aside

U.S. President Joe Biden has adamantly refused to step down from the presidential race, despite urging from within the Democratic Party to reconsider due to his age. As concerns mount over his performance, House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries has scheduled a pivotal meeting to discuss Biden's candidacy.

U.S. President Joe Biden has defiantly rejected calls from within his own party to step aside from the presidential race against Republican opponent Donald Trump. Speaking to supporters in Madison, Wisconsin, Biden, 81, stated, "I am running and gonna win again." He emphasized in an ABC News interview that only the "Lord Almighty" could convince him otherwise.

Despite the president's resolve, Democratic Party figures, including donors and lawmakers, have expressed concern following Biden's shaky debate performance on June 27. House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries has scheduled a virtual meeting on Sunday with senior House Democrats to discuss Biden's candidacy, while two separate letters are circulating among Democratic House lawmakers calling for Biden to step down.

As polls show Trump's lead widening, anxiety grows among Democrats over down-ballot races. While Biden will spend Saturday at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. In a show of support, Harris stated, "I know all of us are ready to fight for him." However, some Democrats, like retired physical therapist Margaret Washa, feel it's time for younger leadership to take the helm.

