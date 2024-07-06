Left Menu

Keir Starmer Scraps Controversial Rwanda Asylum Plan.

Britain's new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has announced the cancellation of the controversial policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. The plan, initially introduced by the previous Conservative government, faced legal challenges and criticism. Starmer aims to address immigration with a new Border Security Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:10 IST
Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Saturday that he would cancel the controversial plan to fly thousands of asylum seekers from Britain to Rwanda. This is his first major policy move since winning a landslide election victory.

The previous Conservative government proposed the plan in 2022 to deter asylum seekers arriving on small boats. However, no one was ever sent to Rwanda due to numerous legal challenges. At his inaugural press conference, Starmer stated that the Rwanda policy would be scrapped. He argued that only about 1% of asylum seekers would have been removed and that the policy failed as a deterrent.

Starmer, now Britain's most powerful leader since Tony Blair, faces significant challenges including revamping public services and reviving the economy. At the press conference, he was pressed on when and how he plans to deliver on his promises but provided few specifics. He mentioned potential tough decisions, including raising taxes, and plans to focus on key areas such as the health service and economic growth through mission delivery boards.

The question of stopping asylum seekers crossing from France was a major election issue. While some believed the Rwanda policy would hinder people traffickers, critics called it immoral and ineffective. Starmer has proposed creating a Border Security Command to address immigration. Sonya Sceats, CEO of Freedom from Torture, praised Starmer's swift action against what she described as a shameful policy.

