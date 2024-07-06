Eknath Shinde Cites Holidaying Voters for NDA's Lok Sabha Setback

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday blamed the NDA's setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections on loyal voters going on holiday during voting, thinking the alliance was set to win over 400 constituencies.

Shinde acknowledged the Opposition's strategic voter consolidation. Speaking at a joint rally in Mumbai, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supported these claims, emphasizing that NDA leaders underestimated the impact of lies spread by the Opposition during the campaign.

The rally, attended by leaders from Shiv Sena, BJP, NCP, and other small constituents, came after the BJP-led NDA won just 17 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while the MVA coalition secured 30. Shinde and Fadnavis criticized the NDA's lack of strategic response and called for more effective future campaigning while condemning the opposition's methods.

