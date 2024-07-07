Mayawati Calls for CBI Probe into Murder of BSP Tamil Nadu Chief

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati paid floral tribute to the murdered party's Tamil Nadu Chief, K Armstrong, at the Corporation School Ground in Chennai on Sunday. She urged the state to refer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

BSP National Coordinator Akash Anand also paid homage to Armstrong, who was killed by unidentified men near his Perambur residence in Chennai. Mayawati described the incident as 'devastating' and emotional, highlighting Armstrong's commitment to the party and his close association with Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar's movement.

Mayawati further called on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government to assign the investigation to the CBI for a thorough and impartial probe. In response, Chennai's Additional Commissioner of Police Asra Garg revealed that eight suspects have been arrested, with weapons and other materials seized.

ACP Garg also indicated a revenge motive behind Armstrong's murder, linking it to the assassination of gangster Arcot Suresh last year. Preliminary investigations suggest Armstrong was targeted under the suspicion of conspiring in Suresh's death, revealing a complex web of gang rivalries.

