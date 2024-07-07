Left Menu

Mayawati Calls for CBI Probe into Murder of BSP Tamil Nadu Chief

BSP leader Mayawati demands a CBI investigation into the murder of the party's Tamil Nadu Chief, K Armstrong. Armstrong was killed near his Chennai residence, prompting Mayawati to appeal to the state government to ensure justice and safety for vulnerable communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 12:11 IST
Mayawati Calls for CBI Probe into Murder of BSP Tamil Nadu Chief
BSP Supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati paid floral tribute to the murdered party's Tamil Nadu Chief, K Armstrong, at the Corporation School Ground in Chennai on Sunday. She urged the state to refer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

BSP National Coordinator Akash Anand also paid homage to Armstrong, who was killed by unidentified men near his Perambur residence in Chennai. Mayawati described the incident as 'devastating' and emotional, highlighting Armstrong's commitment to the party and his close association with Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar's movement.

Mayawati further called on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government to assign the investigation to the CBI for a thorough and impartial probe. In response, Chennai's Additional Commissioner of Police Asra Garg revealed that eight suspects have been arrested, with weapons and other materials seized.

ACP Garg also indicated a revenge motive behind Armstrong's murder, linking it to the assassination of gangster Arcot Suresh last year. Preliminary investigations suggest Armstrong was targeted under the suspicion of conspiring in Suresh's death, revealing a complex web of gang rivalries.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024