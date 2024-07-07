Left Menu

France's High-Stakes Runoff Elections: Deciding Macron’s Fate and National Rally's Surge

Mainland France is experiencing pivotal runoff elections that could result in a historic win for Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally or a hung parliament. This shift might undermine President Emmanuel Macron's agenda and influence global diplomacy. The elections have involved heightened tensions, voter frustrations, and concerns over future governance.

Updated: 07-07-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 17:36 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Mainland France is witnessing crucial runoff elections on Sunday that could either deliver a historic triumph for Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally or lead to a politically gridlocked parliament.

President Emmanuel Macron's decision to dissolve parliament and call for these elections was a significant gamble following his centrist party's defeat in the European elections. The snap elections could influence not only France's domestic policy but also its stance on the war in Ukraine and its role in global diplomacy.

The electoral campaign has seen heightened tensions, with racist and antisemitic incidents, cyberattacks, and reports of physical attacks on over 50 candidates. As voters cast their ballots, the turnout is slightly higher than anticipated, reflecting a re-engagement in the political process. The outcome remains unpredictable, with potential scenarios ranging from a National Rally majority to a coalition government or a technocratic administration.

