French Parliamentary Elections: The Rise of the Far Right

French voters turned out in unprecedented numbers for Sunday's second round of parliamentary elections, potentially allowing the far-right National Rally (RN) to become the strongest party. With turnout at 26.3% by noon, it's evident that public interest is high in this polarized election, noted the Interior Ministry.

Opinion polls suggest that while the RN might secure the most seats in the National Assembly, an absolute majority remains unlikely. Such a scenario would lead to a hung parliament, causing instability and policy gridlock in the Eurozone's second-biggest economy. The RN's potential win would mark France's first far-right government since World War Two, significantly impacting the European Union.

Voting remains open until 8 p.m. in major cities, with initial projections expected shortly after. Macron's centrist government faces fierce opposition from both left and right movements, as people criticize his handling of the cost-of-living crisis. Marine Le Pen's RN seems poised to benefit from this dissatisfaction, although falling short of the 289-seat target needed for a majority government.

