Biden Faces Escalating Democratic Pressure Over Re-election Bid

Embattled U.S. President Joe Biden faced mounting pressure from Democrats on Sunday amid concerns about his re-election campaign. Biden, 81, attempted to alleviate these worries with campaign visits in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state.

The president continues to face calls to end his bid following a faltering performance in a recent debate against Republican Donald Trump. Despite these challenges, Biden remains resolute in his decision to stay in the race, labeling the calls for his withdrawal as 'nonsense' in a recent fundraising email.

With top Democrats considering Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential replacement, Biden's actions in the coming week are deemed critical. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy highlighted the urgency, suggesting Biden should hold a town hall or press conference to reassure voters. Meanwhile, Biden's campaign is intensifying its outreach efforts, aiming to connect with millions of voters this summer.

