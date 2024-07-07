Left Menu

Biden Faces Escalating Democratic Pressure Over Re-election Bid

President Joe Biden, facing growing calls from his fellow Democrats to end his re-election bid, aimed to ease concerns with campaign stops in Pennsylvania. Biden's shaky debate performance against Donald Trump has intensified doubts about his candidacy. Despite mounting pressure, Biden remains determined to run, dismissing calls to step down.

Updated: 07-07-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:06 IST
Embattled U.S. President Joe Biden faced mounting pressure from Democrats on Sunday amid concerns about his re-election campaign. Biden, 81, attempted to alleviate these worries with campaign visits in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state.

The president continues to face calls to end his bid following a faltering performance in a recent debate against Republican Donald Trump. Despite these challenges, Biden remains resolute in his decision to stay in the race, labeling the calls for his withdrawal as 'nonsense' in a recent fundraising email.

With top Democrats considering Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential replacement, Biden's actions in the coming week are deemed critical. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy highlighted the urgency, suggesting Biden should hold a town hall or press conference to reassure voters. Meanwhile, Biden's campaign is intensifying its outreach efforts, aiming to connect with millions of voters this summer.

