Chirag Paswan Rebuts Rahul Gandhi, Predicts NDA's Victory in Upcoming Elections

LJP Chief Chirag Paswan counter-attacks Rahul Gandhi's claim of defeating BJP in Gujarat, asserting NDA's strength. Paswan emphasizes the importance of constructive opposition and dismisses allegations of crime in NDA regime. He predicts a resounding victory for NDA candidates in upcoming by-elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:38 IST
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief, Chirag Paswan, has strongly countered Rahul Gandhi's recent assertion that the Congress and its allies will defeat the BJP in Gujarat. Paswan stated that Gandhi's pride will soon be disproven by the results of the upcoming elections, highlighting the NDA's strength.

In an interview with ANI, Paswan expressed confidence about the NDA candidate's victory in the Rapauli assembly constituency by-elections. He acknowledged the opposition's efforts to spread misinformation but praised the Bihar electorate for rejecting such narratives and supporting a 'double-engine government.' Paswan urged Tejashwi Yadav of RJD to play a positive and effective role as the opposition.

Responding to allegations from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav regarding the NDA's suppression of free speech and crime, Paswan denied these claims. He invited constructive suggestions from the opposition, emphasizing collaboration for development rather than baseless accusations. This comes following Rahul Gandhi's statement in Ahmedabad, where he claimed that the INDIA bloc would defeat BJP in Gujarat, as they did in the Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituency.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

