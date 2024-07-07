Crucial Floor Test Looms for Hemant Soren Government in Jharkhand

On the eve of a critical floor test for the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand, both the ruling coalition and the opposition meticulously strategized in separate meetings. The ruling alliance, comprising the JMM, Congress, and RJD, exuded confidence in securing the necessary votes. Meanwhile, the BJP predicted a tougher battle for the government.

Following the outcome of the trust vote, there are plans to expand the Soren cabinet, an MLA disclosed. "Floor test and cabinet expansion were discussed during the meeting. After the trust vote, the cabinet will be expanded," said Poreyahat MLA Pradeep Yadav on Sunday.

The opposition BJP, however, remains unconvinced of an easy victory for the alliance. Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri cited infighting within the coalition, challenging the need for a new government. "We request the government to ensure a debate and allow the opposition to speak," Bauri said. The political landscape of Jharkhand remains tense and closely contested.

