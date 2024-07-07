France Seeks Peace as Left-Wing Coalition Wins Parliamentary Majority

Raphael Glucksmann, leader of the French centre-left, called for peace and cooperation as the New Popular Front coalition claimed the most seats in the parliamentary elections. The outcome signals a shift in political power dynamics.

Glucksmann stressed that the political culture in France must evolve. He highlighted the necessity for open, constructive dialogue, especially given the lack of a clear majority among the parties.

In addition to leading France's leftist ticket in last month's European vote, Glucksmann is a prominent member of the European Parliament, adding weight to his calls for political reform.

