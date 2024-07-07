France Seeks Peace as Left-Wing Coalition Wins Parliamentary Majority
Raphael Glucksmann, leader of France's centre-left, emphasizes the need for peace and dialogue following the New Popular Front coalition's victory in the parliamentary elections. He highlights the necessity for political culture change and openness since no party holds a clear majority.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:55 IST
- Country:
- France
Raphael Glucksmann, leader of the French centre-left, called for peace and cooperation as the New Popular Front coalition claimed the most seats in the parliamentary elections. The outcome signals a shift in political power dynamics.
Glucksmann stressed that the political culture in France must evolve. He highlighted the necessity for open, constructive dialogue, especially given the lack of a clear majority among the parties.
In addition to leading France's leftist ticket in last month's European vote, Glucksmann is a prominent member of the European Parliament, adding weight to his calls for political reform.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement