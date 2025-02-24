Controversy as Israel Bars European Parliament Member Over Boycott Support

In a controversial move on Monday, Israel barred Rima Hassan, a member of the European Parliament, from entering the country, accusing her of promoting boycotts against Israel. The French politician, part of The Left group, was in Israel as a member of an EU-Palestine delegation.

The decision follows recent Israeli legislation prohibiting entry to individuals who deny attacks by Hamas or support international prosecution of Israeli soldiers. This move has been criticized as an attempt to silence dissent, focusing particularly on activists supporting the Palestinian-led boycott movement.

The incident has heightened tensions between Israel and the EU, with Hassan's political group calling for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Amid diplomatic pressures, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized the country's willingness to engage with critics during his visit to Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)