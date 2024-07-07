Congress Demands Transparency on China Border Situation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reiterated his party's demand for the government to update the nation on the border situation with China.

Kharge cited satellite images showing China's military fortifying positions at Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, raising concerns about Indian sovereignty over the land.

Responding sharply, the BJP pointed out that the area in question was seized by Chinese forces in 1962, refuting Kharge's claims as misinformation. The border standoff between India and China has persisted since May 2020, with no full resolution in sight.

