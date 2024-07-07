Left Menu

Congress Demands Transparency on China Border Situation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the Indian government to inform the nation about the situation on the Chinese border, sharing concerns about China's militaristic activities at Pangong Lake. The BJP countered by noting historical context, accusing Kharge of misinformation. The standoff has escalated since May 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:56 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reiterated his party's demand for the government to update the nation on the border situation with China.

Kharge cited satellite images showing China's military fortifying positions at Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, raising concerns about Indian sovereignty over the land.

Responding sharply, the BJP pointed out that the area in question was seized by Chinese forces in 1962, refuting Kharge's claims as misinformation. The border standoff between India and China has persisted since May 2020, with no full resolution in sight.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

