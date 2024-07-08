Biden Rallies Support Amid Party Tensions

President Joe Biden called for unity among his supporters during a spirited Black church service in northwest Philadelphia. Addressing concerns about his age, the 81-year-old president affirmed his optimism about America's future without relying on a teleprompter, a relief after a recent poor debate performance. Pastor Louis Felton likened Biden to the biblical Joseph, citing jealousy as a reason for increased pressure from within the Democratic party to abandon his re-election bid.

In addition to the church service, Biden met with campaign supporters in Philadelphia, emphasizing the need for continuous effort leading up to the election. Senator John Fetterman provided a strong endorsement, praising Biden's ability to defeat former President Trump. Biden's itinerary also included a rally in Harrisburg and preparation for a NATO summit in Washington.

However, Biden's political standing remains fragile. Calls for him to step aside are growing louder, with some notable Democrats advocating for Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the party's agenda. Despite these challenges, Biden received key endorsements from figures like Nancy Pelosi and James Clyburn, crucial as the Democratic convention approaches. The president aims to energize African-American voters and secure backing from the Congressional Black Caucus to maintain his campaign's momentum.

