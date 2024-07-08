Left Menu

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 after mild symptoms, while Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative and remains asymptomatic. Emhoff is fully vaccinated and boosted, working remotely, and isolating. Harris will continue her schedule, including a campaign event in Las Vegas for Biden's reelection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 00:02 IST
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again
Doug Emhoff
  • Country:
  • United States

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, as confirmed by his office on Sunday. Vice President Kamala Harris, his wife, tested negative and remains asymptomatic.

Emhoff's spokesperson, Liza Acevedo, announced that the second gentleman is fully vaccinated and has received three booster shots. Currently, he is asymptomatic, working remotely, and isolating at home.

Harris was tested as a precaution on Saturday and received a negative result. She is slated to campaign in Las Vegas for President Joe Biden's reelection on Tuesday.

Emhoff previously tested positive for COVID in March 2022, followed by Harris in the subsequent month. President Joe Biden also had a similar experience, testing positive in July 2022 and experiencing a 'rebound' case after initial treatment.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024