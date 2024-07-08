Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, as confirmed by his office on Sunday. Vice President Kamala Harris, his wife, tested negative and remains asymptomatic.

Emhoff's spokesperson, Liza Acevedo, announced that the second gentleman is fully vaccinated and has received three booster shots. Currently, he is asymptomatic, working remotely, and isolating at home.

Harris was tested as a precaution on Saturday and received a negative result. She is slated to campaign in Las Vegas for President Joe Biden's reelection on Tuesday.

Emhoff previously tested positive for COVID in March 2022, followed by Harris in the subsequent month. President Joe Biden also had a similar experience, testing positive in July 2022 and experiencing a 'rebound' case after initial treatment.

