Political Turmoil: Macron in 'Untenable' Position Amidst Parliament Shake-Up
French President Emmanuel Macron faces an 'untenable' situation, as a leftist alliance unexpectedly took the lead in a hung parliament. The far-right National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, fell to third place due to tactical voting between the left-wing New Popular Front coalition and Macron's centrist camp.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron is grappling with an 'untenable' situation, according to Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally (RN) party. Her statement comes following Sunday's vote that saw a leftist alliance unexpectedly rise to the top in a hung parliament.
Projections from pollsters depicted the RN in third place, trailing behind the New Popular Front (NFP) left-wing coalition and Macron's centrist camp. This positioning was despite the RN leading in polls leading up to the election.
Le Pen attributed the RN's third-place finish to strategic voting tactics between the NFP and Macron's centrist bloc. Speaking to TF1 TV, she remarked, 'Our victory has been merely delayed.'
