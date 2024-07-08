Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Macron in 'Untenable' Position Amidst Parliament Shake-Up

French President Emmanuel Macron faces an 'untenable' situation, as a leftist alliance unexpectedly took the lead in a hung parliament. The far-right National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, fell to third place due to tactical voting between the left-wing New Popular Front coalition and Macron's centrist camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 00:54 IST
Political Turmoil: Macron in 'Untenable' Position Amidst Parliament Shake-Up
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron is grappling with an 'untenable' situation, according to Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally (RN) party. Her statement comes following Sunday's vote that saw a leftist alliance unexpectedly rise to the top in a hung parliament.

Projections from pollsters depicted the RN in third place, trailing behind the New Popular Front (NFP) left-wing coalition and Macron's centrist camp. This positioning was despite the RN leading in polls leading up to the election.

Le Pen attributed the RN's third-place finish to strategic voting tactics between the NFP and Macron's centrist bloc. Speaking to TF1 TV, she remarked, 'Our victory has been merely delayed.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024