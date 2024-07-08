Political Turmoil: Macron in 'Untenable' Position Amidst Parliament Shake-Up

French President Emmanuel Macron is grappling with an 'untenable' situation, according to Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally (RN) party. Her statement comes following Sunday's vote that saw a leftist alliance unexpectedly rise to the top in a hung parliament.

Projections from pollsters depicted the RN in third place, trailing behind the New Popular Front (NFP) left-wing coalition and Macron's centrist camp. This positioning was despite the RN leading in polls leading up to the election.

Le Pen attributed the RN's third-place finish to strategic voting tactics between the NFP and Macron's centrist bloc. Speaking to TF1 TV, she remarked, 'Our victory has been merely delayed.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)