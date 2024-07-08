France Faces Hung Parliament as Leftist Alliance Takes Unexpected Lead

In a dramatic turn of events, France is heading towards a hung parliament following Sunday's election. A leftist alliance unexpectedly outperformed the far right, dealing a blow to Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN). This surprise outcome has effectively barred RN from taking the reins of government.

The RN is projected to come in third according to early results. Jordan Bardella, the RN leader, criticized the coalition of opposition forces, known as the 'republican front,' calling it a 'disgraceful alliance' that would paralyze the nation.

The election results leave the parliament divided into three major factions with vastly different agendas, posing a stern challenge for governance. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance narrowly secured the second position. The leftist coalition celebrates a momentous win, with initial projections suggesting they could earn between 172 and 215 seats.

