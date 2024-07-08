Left Menu

France Faces Hung Parliament as Leftist Alliance Takes Unexpected Lead

France was poised for a hung parliament after a leftist alliance surprisingly took the lead over the far right in Sunday's election. The outcome is a significant setback for Marine Le Pen's National Rally, which had expected a comfortable win. President Macron's centrist alliance came in second, while RN was projected to be third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 00:54 IST
France Faces Hung Parliament as Leftist Alliance Takes Unexpected Lead
AI Generated Representative Image

In a dramatic turn of events, France is heading towards a hung parliament following Sunday's election. A leftist alliance unexpectedly outperformed the far right, dealing a blow to Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN). This surprise outcome has effectively barred RN from taking the reins of government.

The RN is projected to come in third according to early results. Jordan Bardella, the RN leader, criticized the coalition of opposition forces, known as the 'republican front,' calling it a 'disgraceful alliance' that would paralyze the nation.

The election results leave the parliament divided into three major factions with vastly different agendas, posing a stern challenge for governance. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance narrowly secured the second position. The leftist coalition celebrates a momentous win, with initial projections suggesting they could earn between 172 and 215 seats.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024